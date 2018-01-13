UAE's anti-polio drive a noble humanitarian initiative, says Reem Al Hashimy

In a statement made on Saturday after the announcement of the campaign's outcome, Al Hashimy said, "We are proud of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, whose directives on serving global causes will go down in history as the most noble humanitarian initiatives to make a real difference and to alleviate the suffering of people, especially children."



She added that the polio eradication initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stands out as a shining example of solidarity and co-operation in humanitarian fields.



"This is the spirit that should prevail among all members of the international community, especially when it comes to fighting diseases and epidemics that know no boundaries and affect all nations," she added.

The UAE provided over 254.4 million units of polio vaccine to more than 43 million Pakistani children between 2014 and 2017 through its anti-polio drive in the country.