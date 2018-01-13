UAE forces, Yemeni army continue tightening control on strategic Khalid ibn Al Waleed camp

The camp is the first line of defence and the main strategic link between the provinces of Taiz and Hodeidah. The fall of the Khalid camp is of strategic and tactical importance and represents an important starting point for the launch of other operations.

The 12-square kilometre camp is located in the Al Mukha junction, west of Taiz and at a crossroad between the provinces of Taiz and Hodeidah in western Yemen.

The capture of the camp will facilitate the lifting of the siege on the Taiz province. The camp is 60 km from Taiz and 40 km from the city of Al Mukha. It is considered the second line of defence from the Mocha coast and other vital targets in the city.