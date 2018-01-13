Mohamed bin Zayed receives Saudi Minister of Interior

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the brotherly relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia and means of enhancing and developing them for the benefit of the two countries and their people.

The Saudi Minister conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Deputy Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and their wishes for the UAE’s further progress and prosperity.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, in turn, conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Saudi Crown Prince wishing the Kingdom and its people further prosperity.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance existing co-operation in the security and police fields between the two countries, as well as the latest regional and international developments and issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the State Security Department, and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.