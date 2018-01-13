ENEC CEO: Barakah will be the first nuclear energy plant in the Arab world

ENEC Chief Executive Officer, Mohamed Al Hammadi, addressed participants during the opening of "A New Age for Nuclear Energy" plenary session in the second day of the forum, highlighting the role of nuclear energy leaders as a key to the growth and consolidation of nuclear energy globally. He highlighted that Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, as the first nuclear energy plant in the Arab world, sets a new standard for all countries developing or looking to develop peaceful nuclear energy programs, and will support the case for the creation of new programs around the world.

Al Hammadi encouraged nuclear leaders to establish a positive dialogue with their local communities, to demonstrate how nuclear energy plants actively contribute to the community through the creation of clean electricity, development of high-value careers, economic diversification, and enhanced energy security.