UAE opens hospital in Bangladesh dedicated to treating Rohingya refugees

The UAE is the first Arab country to set up a field hospital to serve Rohingya refugees under the supervision of a UAE-Bangladesh volunteer medical team. This is an unprecedented gesture by the country and its humanitarian institutions to provide medical relief and emergency response to the refugees.

The mission is a collaboration between the Zayed Giving Initiative, Dar Al Ber Society, Saudi-German Hospital Dubai and Sharjah Charity House.

The inauguration of the Zayed Humanitarian Hospital comes in response to a call by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to adopt initiatives and programmes in line with the gestures of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Zayed Volunteers Humanitarian Hospital is currently operating as part of the Zayed Giving Initiative, which is implemented in various countries around the world in coordination with local governmental and non-profit organisations.

The hospital provides services to children and elderly refugees through its mobile medical units equipped with the latest specialised medical equipment including an emergency unit, a care unit, a laboratory and a pharmacy.

Imran Mohammad Abdullah, Head of the Charity Projects Sector at the Dar Al Ber Society, stressed the importance of free medical services by volunteer teams in support of the deteriorating humanitarian situation of the Rohingya refugees.

He pointed out that the humanitarian hospital is supervised by four teams diagnostic, therapeutic, prevention and training to build the capacity of the local cadres.