UAE Embassy in Poland promotes AIM 2018

The meeting discussions sought to strengthen cooperation between the UAE and Poland, as well as means to promote active participation by Poland at the Annual Investment Meeting, AIM 2018, held in Dubai on 9th April.

Dr. Al Sabri emphasised the importance of intensifying meetings with Polish government and private sector institutions, relaying the importance of participating in the foreign direct investment, FDI, forum. He noted that the UAE Embassy in Warsaw continues to exert its efforts to strengthen cooperation between the two nations across multiple sectors, and is fully prepared to provide all the necessary assistance to facilitate meetings and dialogue of AIM officials with concerned Polish authorities.

Pazilova Mukhlis expressed her thanks and appreciation to the ambassador and affirmed her willingness to continue communications with Polish authorities to acquire the active participation of Poland at AIM 2018.