UAE Ambassador, Indian Finance Minister discuss trade and investment

  • Saturday 13, January 2018 in 5:35 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to India, and Arun Jaitley, India's Minister of Finance, have discussed means of boosting bilateral relations between the two friendly nations, especially in trade and investment.

During the meeting, held at the Ministry of Finance headquarters in New Delhi, Dr. Al-Banna said that the relations between the two countries continue to evolve over time, from mere commercial cooperation to strategic partnership.

He affirmed that the UAE and India would significantly increase the volume of trade and bilateral investment over the coming years as a result of the signing of a comprehensive partnership agreement between the UAE and India that seeks to advance bilateral and strategic ties between the two nations.