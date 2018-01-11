UAE Ambassador meets U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon

  During the meeting
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Beirut, on Thursday received Pernille Dahler Kardel, the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon.

They discussed the latest developments in Lebanon and the region.

Ambassador Al Shamsi wished Kardel success in her new assignment and emphasised the UAE's vital humanitarian and developmental role in Lebanon, providing assistance to the displaced Syrians and Palestinians and the affected Lebanese citizens.

The UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon stressed the importance of co-ordination between the two sides to realise the common strategic goal of a partnership that is beneficial to Lebanon and its security and stability.