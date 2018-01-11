Nahyan bin Mubarak receives student, U.N. delegations

He discussed various educational issues with the delegation, which included 23 students of various nationalities, as well as their specialist areas of study.

Sheikh Nahyan said to the delegation that the UAE is a country of tolerance with an international community, and a model to be followed of openness and the acceptance of others without discrimination while highlighting the presence of over 200 nationalities living on its soil.

Dr. Mouwafac Sidaoui, Chairman of the Business Analytics and Information Systems Department at the University of San Francisco School of Management, praised the efforts of Sheikh Nahyan to support education and innovation in various sciences while pointing out that the University of San Francisco sends several of its business management masters students to the UAE around twice a year, to learn about Emirati society and its customs and traditions.

Dr. Sidaoui thanked the UAE’s wise leadership for allowing exchange visits between students, so they can benefit from various experiences in their specialist studies while also thanking Sheikh Nahyan for the warm reception to the students and discussing many interesting topics related to their studies and academic specialisations.

Sheikh Nahyan also received former U.N. envoy Terje Rod-Larsen, President of the International Peace Institute, a branch of the UN, and his delegation. He valued Rod-Larsen’s efforts and the institute’s role in spreading the culture of peace and highlighting the importance of co-existence between communities while stressing that this is in line with the UAE’s goals, which are based on the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as well as several issues that concern peace and the institute’s role.

Rod-Larsen thanked Sheikh Nahyan while expressing his appreciation for the UAE and its efforts to spread the culture of peace between countries and their people.

Sheikh Nahyan also received Kevan Jones, Member of the British Labour Party and Vice Chairman of the UAE-UK All-Party Parliamentary Group, and discussed various topics of mutual interest with him. The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Sheikh Mubarak bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Navdeep Singh Suri, Ambassador of India to the UAE, as well as several officials and businessmen.