UAE, NATO discuss military cooperation

  • Thursday 11, January 2018 in 2:41 PM
  • During the meeting
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Major General Falah Al Qahtani, Assistant Under-Secretary for Policy and Strategic Affairs at the Ministry of Defence, has received a delegation of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly Wednesday.

The meeting tackled ways to improve military cooperation between the UAE and NATO in various fields in terms of enhancing regional security and stability.

During their meeting, the two parties discussed coordination and strategic cooperation with regard to a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by senior officers and officials of the Ministry of Defence, the General Command of UAE Armed Forces and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.