UAE, Saudi Arabia discuss boosting security cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest, especially in the security and policing fields, and means of enhancing and developing relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

They also reviewed the report of Emirati-Saudi joint security committee, and re-affirmed the need to strengthen cooperation between them in light of the common visions and full harmony between the two countries in facing security challenges and issues of common concern.

Sheikh Saif briefed the Saudi Minister on a number of initiatives and projects carried out by the UAE Ministry of the Interior, as part of its endeavour to consolidate and enhance security in the country as well as achieve its strategic objectives. Among the projects that were presented by the technical teams of the ministry include 'Aqdar' platform to develop students’ capabilities, skills, and knowledge to face present and future challenges and empowers them to react positively towards these challenges. Also, 'Saaed' programme for traffic systems, among other initiatives.

Sheikh Saif then accompanied the delegation on a tour of an exhibition specially held for the visit in the Interior Ministry building, where a number of technical projects, applications and smart systems were presented.

The meeting was attended by Lt. General Saif Abdullah Al Shafar, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Lt. General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Dubai Police and Public Security, Major General Ahmed Nasser Al Risi, Inspector-General of the Ministry of Interior, Major General Jassem Muhammad Al Marzouqui, Commander-in-chief of the Civil Defence, as well as a number of senior officials and officers from the Ministry of Interior.

The meeting was also attended by a number of Saudi senior officers and officials.