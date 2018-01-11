Weather forecast from Thursday till Monday

Clouds are expected to increase during the day over the eastern mountains and towards the western region of the country, with humidity to prevail overnight and during early morning over interior areas.



There will be Westerly to Northwesterly light to moderate winds in general, freshening at times over the sea, with speed 15 to 30 and may reach 40 km/hr over the sea which will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf.



From Saturday to Monday, it will be humid overnight and during early morning over some internal and coastal areas, with chance of fog and mist formations.



Wind will continue to be light to moderate with Westerly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times over the sea on Saturday.