UAE, NATO boost parliamentary cooperation

Dr. Al Qubaisi welcomed the delegation, who included 32 members from 15 countries, and stated that the visit reflects the desire of both sides to develop relations in various domains, as well as the existing partnership between the UAE and NATO, especially as the UAE was the first Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, state to establish a headquarters at NATO in Brussels in 2013.



"The visit mirrors the determination of NATO and the FNC to continue consultations over regional and international developments, and enhance co-operation in various areas for the benefit of our people and nations," she added.



Dr. Al Qubaisi reiterated that the UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and in line with the policy of the government, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and NATO have a common vision toward building mutual trust among nations, as well as spreading stability, peace and security, and pursuing justice and peaceful solutions to conflicts, which are essential foundations of the renaissance of any nation and the progress of any region.



Members of the NATO delegation praised the UAE’s role in prioritising innovation and exploring the future, as well as its role in Yemen and its professionalism in tackling the issue, providing assistance, and addressing the refugee crisis.

Several FNC members and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, also attended the meeting.