Mohamed bin Zayed sends message to S. Korean president on strengthening ties

Delivered by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA) during his meeting with the Korean president in Seoul Wednesday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed's message included an invitation for the Korean leader to visit the UAE.



The Korean president said his country immensely values their fruitful partnership with the UAE and promised to respond to the invitation at the earliest.



The meeting was attended by the UAE Ambassador to S. Korea Abdullah Saif Ali Al Nuaimi, and the accompanying delegation of EAA Chairman who, during his visit, met with a large number of Korean statesmen and top executives on ways of advancing the already distinctive relations between the two nations to a higher level.



South Korean is leading a consortium to design, build and help operate four civilian power plants in the UAE.

During the two-day visit on January 8-9, Al Mubarak met with Im Jong-seok, Seoul's presidential chief of staff.



"The United Arab Emirates and Korea have a very special, long-term historic relationship," Al Mubarak told reporters after the meeting.

"It is a relationship we care very much about and it is a relationship we are working together always to strengthen and to build more ties in more sectors. We have a very unique relationship that goes into many areas and many sectors, that covers all aspects of the government, private and public sectors," he added.



"The United Arab Emirates is the only country in the Middle East, with which we have a strategic partnership, and we have agreed to develop the relationship into a more comprehensive strategic partnership," Im said at a joint press event that followed his meeting with Al Mubarak in Seoul.

"The people of the United Arab Emirates and the people of Korea share a lot in common and have a strong relationship together and that is reflected in the strength of the relationship we have between the two governments," he said.



Al Mubarak also met Chung Sye-kyun, the Speaker of the S. Korean National Assembly and invited him to visit the UAE as well as the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Paik Ungyu with whom ways of expanding partnership in areas of energy and oil investment were discussed.

Al Mubarak's accompanying delegation included top executives from EAA, Mubadala, and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation.