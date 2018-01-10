RAK Ruler receives Special Olympics World Games Higher Committee Chairman

Sheikh Saud made this statement today while receiving Mohammad Abdulla Al Junaibi, Chairman of Higher Committee for hosting the Special Olympics World Games in 2019, who was accompanied by the members of the committee, at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City.



Sheikh Saud welcomed Al Junaibi and the committee members and directed relevant local authorities to co-operate in the success of the major international sporting event that will be hosted by the capital, Abu Dhabi, in 2019, as the first city in the Middle East and North Africa to host it.



Sheikh Saud reviewed the key programmes and features of the historic event while valuing the committee’s efforts to ensure its success, reflecting the international trust in the capabilities of the UAE and its national manpower in organising major sporting competitions.



He also highlighted the achievements of the UAE that have gained the world’s attention, as well as the ongoing support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, for people with special needs and his care for their affairs, along with his encouragement to integrate them into the community, eliminate their challenges and difficulties, and empower them to achieve regional and international success and titles.

Sheikh Saud expressed his trust in the ability of Emiratis to add value to the organisation of the games while wishing Al Junaibi, the committee members and everyone involved luck and success in serving the internationally important event.



The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Chairman of the Ras Al-Khaimah Sports and Cultural Club, and Rashid Suwaidan Al Khateri, Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, along with several officials.