MOCCAE to plant 30,000 mangrove trees, cultivate coral gardens

The first initiative will include planting 30,000 mangrove trees, the second to cultivate coral gardens, both geared to developing the coastal and marine areas in the UAE.



Dr. Al-Zeyoudi said, "The two initiatives are part of the Ministry's strategy for 2017-2021, which aims to achieve the sustainability of natural ecosystems, conserving biodiversity and reducing the impacts of climate change. Both initiatives contribute to safeguarding biodiversity in the country, and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the air through the sequestration of carbon dioxide – these initiatives support the country in achieving the goal of sustainability as outlined in the UAE Vision 2021. The Ministry will coordinate with local authorities in each emirate to determine the locations to implement the initiatives."



He noted that the protection of biodiversity is a cornerstone of the UAE's environmental conservation and development policy and is aligned with the UAE Vision 2021, as a primary responsibility of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment. He also noted that work is ongoing through a series of national programs to achieve the goals outlined in the National Biodiversity Strategy prepared by the Ministry in conjunction with environmental and concerned authorities in the UAE.



Dr. Al-Zeyoudi went on to say that via such efforts to protect biodiversity in the country, the Ministry underlines its commitment to collaborating with its partners and stakeholders in the public and private sectors to promote ecotourism, rehabilitate natural areas and consolidate the UAE’s position as one of the main destinations for such tourism on the global map.