MOHAP official, Canadian Ambassador discuss health cooperation

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two nations and ways of enhancing them in the health sector. They also discussed opportunities for signing a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the exchange of medical expertise and cooperation in the field of training and continuing medical education.



The parties also discussed coordinating delegation visits between the two countries, and sending patients for treatment, as well as attracting visiting doctors to participate at the Arab Health Exhibition, which will be held in Dubai from 29th January to 1st February.



Dr. Al Olama emphasised the importance of this meeting to open prospects of fruitful cooperation and develop healthy relations between the two countries as well as to explore future opportunities to keep abreast of the latest international treatment methods, and raise the quality standards in health care services.



He highlighted the achievements of the UAE in the field of health services and the efficiency of medical staff thanks to the support of the wise leadership in the provision of a comprehensive and integrated health care system.

The Canadian Ambassador lauded the UAE's achievements in the health sector, the high level of health services and the excellence of the health system. He expressed his government's interest in enhancing health relations, exchanging experiences and activating scientific research as well as promoting medical tourism between the two countries.