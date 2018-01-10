Reem Al Hashimy meets Ethiopian Foreign Minister

During the meeting, the two sides discussed means of developing bilateral relations between the two countries, especially in the trade and investment sectors.
Al Hashimy and Gebeyehu exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments. They also reviewed means of enhancing cooperation in peace and development initiatives that contribute to the common interests of the two nations and their peoples.
