Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkmenistan's Deputy Foreign Minister

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Turkmenistan, and discussed a number of joint investment issues between the two sides and means of enhancing and developing them for the benefit of the two countries and peoples.



The meeting was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Za'abi, Deputy Minister for Presidential Affairs, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union in the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Mohamed Abdullah Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of Financial and Procurement Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sultan Dahi Al Humairi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for the Support Services Sector, Juma Ali Al Rumaithi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs for Ceremonies Sector, Hasan Abdullah Al Adhab Al Zarouni, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, and the delegation accompanying the Turkmen official.