TRA achieves target number of registered domain names in National Domain /.ae/

Commenting on the announcement, Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, TRA Acting Director-General, said, "The success of the national domain reflects the excellence and reliability of the domain in the UAE. It is an indicator of the digital infrastructure development level that meets the requirements of all forms of e-presence for companies, institutions and individuals. The UAE e-presence online is an important indicator of the business sector confidence in the ability and credibility of the national domain among the targeted audience in the country."



Al Mesmar added, "The national domain enhances the investment environment as it provides an additional option for corporate domain names. It is complementary to and supportive of TRA’s strategy to support the transformation towards smart cities and knowledge based economy, through the promotion and dissemination of e-commerce."



Mohammad Al Zarooni, Director Policies and Programs Department in TRA, said, "We have been able to exceed the target number of registered domain names by the end of 2017, which consists a great incentive for us to proceed with the success. We would like to assure the provision of all requirements and needs of the customers, individuals and companies, in accordance with the highest standards of quality and safety as well as adopted best practices in this field."



Al Zarooni added, "We rely on 22 specialised companies to conduct the registration in the national domain, all of which are characterised by their highest standards of quality, reliability and efficiency in service provision, in order to ensure that customers experience a smooth and fast registration without any complications."