UAE, Ethiopia discuss cooperation ties

The two sides discussed ways of enhancing relations between the UAE and Ethiopia across multiple domains, in light of the growing cooperation between the two nations in areas of trade and investments and in line with their leadership's keenness to propel cooperation to the higher good of their peoples.



The meeting, held at the ministry's premises here, occasioned a review of an array of international and regional issues of common interest and ways of fostering cooperation in areas of peace and development.



The meeting was attended by Mohamed Sharaf Al Hashmi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Trade Affairs.