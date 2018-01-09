UAE, Turkmenistan promote investments

  • Tuesday 09, January 2018 in 9:35 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Ways of promoting investment and cooperation in multiple areas, particularly renewable energy and infrastructure, were the crux of a meeting Tuesday Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation held with Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Berdyniyaz Myatiyev.

The two sides discussed an array of regional and international issues of common interest and affirmed their two countries' keenness to advance cooperation to the higher good of both peoples.

The Turkmen Deputy Minister commanded the comprehensive renaissance achieved by the UAE and the eminent stature boasted by the country over the regional and international levels under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Attending the meeting was Mohamed Sharaf Al Hashmi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Trade affairs.