UAE, Turkmenistan promote investments

The two sides discussed an array of regional and international issues of common interest and affirmed their two countries' keenness to advance cooperation to the higher good of both peoples.

The Turkmen Deputy Minister commanded the comprehensive renaissance achieved by the UAE and the eminent stature boasted by the country over the regional and international levels under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Attending the meeting was Mohamed Sharaf Al Hashmi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Trade affairs.