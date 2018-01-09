Mohamed bin Zayed receives NDC graduates

The reception was held in presence of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed wished the NDC graduates success in their professional life, expressing his confidence in the Emirati citizens' ability to maintain the stature attained by the UAE.

He underlined the importance of specialised academic and scientific institutions that prepare the nationals for leading roles in the future of the UAE.

The NDC graduates said they were pleased to meet His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and pledged to continue their quest for knowledge and experience to serve the country.