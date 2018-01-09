Amal Al Qubaisi, Speaker of NZ Parliament discuss strengthening parliamentary relations

The discussion took place during a meeting held at the FNC’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, with the attendance of FNC members Jamal Al Hai, Chairman of the Friendship Committee with Asian Parliaments; Khalfan bin Youkha, Member of the Friendship Committee with Asian Parliaments; Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the FNC, and Jeremy Clarke-Watson, Ambassador of New Zealand to the UAE.

Dr. Al Qubaisi and Mallard highlighted the importance of developing the co-operation between the two countries in various economic and commercial sectors, especially in renewable energy and education.

She also praised New Zealand’s position on the issue of Jerusalem and the three Iranian-occupied Emirati islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb and Abu Musa, as well as on the UAE’s legitimate demands to solve the issue through peaceful means or the International Court of Justice while noting New Zealand’s policy to receive Syrian refugees.

The meeting discussed the latest regional developments, including the events in several countries, most notably Syria, Iraq and Yemen, and the UAE’s support for political solutions to end these crises, as well as Iran’s interference in the internal affairs of the region’s countries and its support for terrorism, and the UAE’s efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism and its humanitarian assistance to various countries.

Al Qubaisi stressed that the UAE is at the forefront of countries that demand urgent and firm United Nations, UN, and international action to find a humanitarian and political solution, to protect the Rohingya Muslim minority in Myanmar from violence, displacement and ethnic cleansing.

Mallard invited Al Qubaisi to visit his country, to discuss various issues of mutual interest while pointing out that this visit will see the signing of the MoU and the establishment of the UAE-New Zealand Parliamentary Friendship Committee. His country believes that political and parliamentary work are the only ways to solve various crises, he added.

He also highlighted his country’s desire to strengthen its overall co-operation with the UAE while expressing his admiration for the UAE’s overall development.