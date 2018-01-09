ERC funds several projects in Dhale Governorate, Yemen

The agreement involves the implementation of educational projects for a number of schools, adding to the projects organised by the ERC in Dhale in the previous year, including the construction of two schools and their facilities. The ERC restored 16 schools in Dhale in 2016.

Local officials expressed their appreciation to the UAE for supporting the development of local government and non-government institutions.

During the Year of Zayed 2018, the ERC will seek to implement a range of development and services projects in various liberated Yemeni governorates.