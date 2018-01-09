Hamdan bin Mohammed congratulates MBR Creative Sports Award winners

The winners of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, which is the biggest award of its kind in the world and one of the entities under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, will be honoured at a glittering awards ceremony on Wednesday at Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Ballroom, starting 11am.

"We welcome these creative athletes and officials in a country that prides itself in taking a creative approach to work and has become a fertile ground for creative people, embracing them and sponsoring their work as they contribute – not just locally but internationally - towards the advancement of sport, which is not just an important human activity but also a reflection of a country’s progress and evolution," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"The ninth edition of the Awards takes on an even greater status as it is being held at the beginning of the Year of Zayed, a year that is associated with the ideals of the beloved founder of our country, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. We follow his lead in all our work and all our initiatives, and our aim is to build a better future for our youth and sports.

"We are aware of the extraordinary efforts of all the winners and their notable achievements, which have raised the level of competitions. The winning local and international sports organisations have offered programmes and initiatives that have supported the Awards’ noble objectives, especially the main focus of this ninth edition of the awards, which is the empowerment of women in sports.

"They are all deserving winners of an Award that has the honour of carrying the name of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

"The Awards were created to implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and for encouraging creativity in sport by honouring creative athletes, officials and organisations, and supporting their work."