Hamdan bin Mohammed unveils 5-Star plaque at DCCI

The Crown Prince’s remarks came as he unveiled a 5-Star plaque at the Customer Happiness Centre of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which is among the second set of Dubai Government Customer Happiness Centres to be rated under the Star Rating programme. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by the Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai Abdulla Al Basti. Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, and President and CEO of the Chamber, Hamad Buamim, welcomed His Highness at the centre.

"Enhancing the happiness of customers requires the creation of a new culture of service and an environment that instils among employees the value of enhancing customer happiness and positivity," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"The 5-Star rating offers an opportunity for all Customer Happiness Centres to take their service excellence to new levels in order to achieve better outcomes, and contribute to realising the vision of the leadership to spread happiness and positivity," Sheikh Hamdan added.

Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the achievements of the Dubai Chamber and praised the performance of employees who were instrumental in the achievement of the 5-Star rating.

The Star Rating programme for Dubai Government’s Customer Happiness Centres was launched following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services and the Dubai Executive Council’s Secretariat General represented by the Dubai Model Centre. The programme reflects the efforts of the two organisations to work together to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.