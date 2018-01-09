Hamdan bin Mohammed attends DPA graduation ceremony

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, along with police and security senior officials, a number of diplomatic corps members and guests.

During the ceremony, Brigadier Dr. Ghaith Ghanim Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Dubai Police Academy, delivered a speech where he welcomed the ceremony’s patron, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, and expressed his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for supporting the national police and security departments.

He also explained the theoretical and practical training programmes taken by the graduates during their education at the academy and congratulated them on graduating wishing them success in their professions.

Sheikh Hamdan honoured the students and congratulated them for their excellence while calling on them to pursue further learning and develop and harness their skills and knowledge.

He also emphasised that Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid is keen to provide the academy in particular, and the Dubai Police in general, with the support required for their success and development, to protect the security and stability of the community.

Sheikh Hamdan also praised the level of the graduates and the skills they obtained through the efficiency and devotion of the academy’s administration, including its officers, trainers and professors, which seek to improve the confidence of the country’s youth, enabling them to excel on scientific and practical levels while raising their loyalty to the nation, the leadership and the people of the UAE.