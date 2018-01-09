Minister of Justice identifies 17 authorities to perform community service

Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice

The resolution, which was published in the latest edition of the Official Gazette, has identified the 17 authorities covered by the resolution - government authorities, care institutions and centres for people of determination, elderly care centres, women’s societies and institutions, Quran memorisation centres, primary healthcare centres, nurseries, municipalities, environmental authorities, ambulance departments and centres, sports facilities, community associations, ports, the Emirates Red Crescent, charity organisations and institutions, and ADNOC petrol stations.