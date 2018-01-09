ERC rescues residents of Beihan District, Yemen

Mohammed Saif Al Muhairi, Head of the ERC Team in Shabwa, praised the strength of Beihan’s residents during the siege, adding that the ERC considers the district among the aid authority's humanitarian intervention priorities.

He went on to say that their urgent intervention is a response to the needs of residents and a continuation of the UAE’s humanitarian, rescue and development efforts in Yemen.

Ahmed Saleh Al Taheri, Director-General of Beihan District, expressed his happiness at the ERC’s gesture that included the dispatch of a convoy containing 6,000 food baskets. He also thanked the UAE government and its people for the country’s humanitarian role in Yemen.

The residents expressed their appreciation for the ERC’s aid and the efforts of the UAE, which reflects its desire to fulfil the needs of the Yemeni people. They also thanked the ERC for its rapid and urgent intervention, which coincided with the district’s liberation from the Houthis militias.