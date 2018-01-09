UAE, Ethiopia discuss boosting cooperation

During the meeting, they reaffirmed the desire to strengthen cooperation through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to regulate the recruitment of workers from Ethiopia, according to the needs of employers and families.

Al Hamli emphasised the wish of the UAE to provide protection for those with temporary contractual employment and to establish a transparent working relationship between parties during all stages of the contractual work cycle, especially in light of existing national legislations that regulate such relationships to guarantee the rights and duties of both parties.

Gebeyehu praised the development witnessed by the state in various fields as well as the legislation and practices applied in the labour market, which protect workers, including Ethiopian workers.

The meeting was attended by Saif Al Suwaidi, Under-Secretary for Human Resources Affairs at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Tebeje Berhe, Ambassador of Ethiopia to the UAE, and a number of officials from both sides.