President issues two Decrees

  • Tuesday 09, January 2018 in 2:34 PM
Sharjah24 – WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued two Federal Decrees on the appointment of an assistant undersecretary at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and the appointment of a non-resident ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo.
Federal Decree No.180 of 2017 - published in the latest issue of the Federal Official Gazette - stipulated the appointment of Nasser Mohammed Nasser Al-Mur Al-Za'abi as Director of the Citizens Affairs Office at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in the grade of Assistant Under-Secretary.

Meanwhile, Federal Decree No.174 of 2017 - also published in the latest issue of the Federal Official Gazette - appointed UAE Ambassador to Montenegro Abdul Salam Hareb Al Rumaithi as a non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Kosovo.