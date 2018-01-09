President issues two Decrees

Federal Decree No.180 of 2017 - published in the latest issue of the Federal Official Gazette - stipulated the appointment of Nasser Mohammed Nasser Al-Mur Al-Za'abi as Director of the Citizens Affairs Office at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs in the grade of Assistant Under-Secretary.



Meanwhile, Federal Decree No.174 of 2017 - also published in the latest issue of the Federal Official Gazette - appointed UAE Ambassador to Montenegro Abdul Salam Hareb Al Rumaithi as a non-resident ambassador to the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Kosovo.