Abdullah bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo

During the meeting, there was a discussion on the bilateral relations between the two countries and the means of developing them to strengthen their current partnership, as well as on several topics of mutual interest, and an exchange of opinions on latest international updates and developments.

Sheikh Abdullah praised and highlighted the importance of the bilateral relations between the UAE and Kosovo, and the means of strengthening and developing them.

He also expressed the hope that Pacolli’a visit will develop and strengthen the co-operation between both countries, to help achieve their goals.

Pacolli praised the relations between the UAE and Kosovo while valuing the UAE’s prestigious regional stature and its global respect and appreciation.

Pacolli also participated in the international conference, titled, "The New Nexus: Diplomacy, Security, and the Digital State," which was held today in Abu Dhabi, where he lauded the UAE’s honourable action to recognise the Republic of Kosovo and the historic stance of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to offer relief and development aid and hundreds of tons of food supplies to the people of Kosovo, to help them overcome their ordeal.

He also expressed his country’s appreciation for these actions, which reflect the UAE’s role and leadership in the field of humanitarian diplomacy, through assisting countries and people in need.

"The UAE does not only offer assistance to protect humanity, but it has also offered martyrs to preserve the lives of people and protect them from greed," he added while stressing that his visit to the UAE highlights the mutual desire of the leadership of both countries to exchange visits and meetings and continue developing their bilateral relations, to serve their interests and those of their people.