UAE participates in 33rd meeting of Committee of Unified Arab Customs Union

The UAE was represented by Tareq Abdullah Burohaima, Director of the Customs Union Affairs Sector at the Federal Customs Authority, and Ali Fael Mubarak, Representative of the Ministry of Economy.

Dr. Bahgat Abu Al Nasr, Director of the Arab Economic Integration Department at the Arab League, stated that the three-day meeting will discuss four important topics on the development and progress of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, GAFTA while stressing that completing related matters will enable the establishment of the Unified Arab Customs Union.

He stressed that the second clause of the committee’s agenda is the legislative framework for the Unified Arab Customs Union while stressing that any union in the world must be managed through a legislative or legal framework. "Therefore, we are about to complete this framework, which will be presented in its final form during the committee’s next meeting," he added.

Al Nasr explained that the third clause will involve discussions on the reports of the union’s technical committees, including the report of the Unified Arab Customs Tariff Committee and the report of the Unified Arab Customs Law Committee, with the aim of approving these reports to prepare and present them to the Economic and Social Council. The fourth clause is related to studies on the union, he further added.

He affirmed that under the proposed framework, five major studies are required to answer the queries of Arab countries regarding the establishment of the unified union, including on customs tariff scenarios, its effects on Arab countries, compensation procedures for countries affected by customs tariffs, and the list of products that will be affected, as well as the list of excluded goods for each country. He also clarified that a specialist institution was assigned to prepare these studies, and the committee was presented the required executive steps.