FNC Constitutional Committee discusses draft arbitration law, Ministry of Justice policy

The committee continued discussing 16 clauses of the draft arbitration law, which consists of 61 sub-clauses, while stressing that the draft law will keep pace with the developments witnessed by the country and the world and represents a major step in supporting commerce, attracting investors, promoting economic development and enhancing the investment environment.

The meeting was attended by committee members Mohammad Ali Al Kamali, Rapporteur of the Committee; Khalfan Abdullah bin Youkha and Saleh Mubarak Al Ameri, along with the representative of the General Secretariat, Dr. Jaber Al Zaabi, Assistant Secretary-General for Meetings and Committees.

Sheikh Mohammed stated that the committee will hold further meetings with government representatives from the Ministry of Economy and Ministry of Justice, to listen to their opinions and suggestions and obtain answers to the queries of committee members about certain clauses of the draft law.

He explained that the draft law aims to support the country’s economic development, which will enhance its investment environment, as the government always desires to support it with effective laws and legislation that will keep pace with its overall economic development.

According to the explanatory memo of the draft arbitration law, the government recommended it due to the importance of arbitration in commercial disputes, to attract investments and achieve growth and stability in the national economy.

The draft law includes six chapters divided into 61 clauses, which include definitions, application areas, arbitration agreements, arbitral tribunals, arbitration procedures and final arbitrations.

Sheikh Mohammed noted that the committee also discussed the Ministry of Justice’s policy on developing legislation, which includes the two key areas of strategies and initiatives to develop legislation and legal services.

The committee agreed on several points, including the incompatibility of many operational programmes of the strategic plan of the Ministry of Justice for 2012 to 2017 with its strategic goals, and that its new policies are not keeping pace with social and international developments, especially under the framework of adopting the government’s new strategies, such as artificial intelligence, advanced sciences and the digital revolution, he said in conclusion.