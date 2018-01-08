Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Mabkhout Al Minhali

While visiting the mourning majlis in Bani Yas, Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and grant patience and solace to his family.

Along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, condolences were also offered by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.