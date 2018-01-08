Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive delegation from Strata

They were briefed by the delegation members about the latest activities of Strata, the Emirati company specialising in composite aero-structures manufacturing, which was recently awarded the Nadcap accreditation after successfully completing the auditing process that evaluates the systematic compliance of equipment and personnel in-line with international standards found within the aerospace industry.



Last November, the company completed the delivery of its first set of A350-900 inboard flaps to Airbus. The Airbus A350 XWB is Airbus’ latest long-range, twin-engine, wide-body aircraft. Over 70 percent of its intelligent airframe is made out of advanced materials including 53 percent composites.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed were also apprised about Strata's efforts in developing human capital. The company sent the first batch of Emirati engineers to the Boeing headquarters to work on the production lines there and acquire necessary skills, experience and best practices.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed said they were proud of the UAE’s capable youth who strive to realise the leadership's vision by joining the advanced precision industries and other vital sectors.

