Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed award "Bravery Medal" to Armed Forces heroes

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed saluted the UAE’s heroes, the nation’s protectors, who created heroic and honourable legacies for themselves and their country, and reflected the noble values of dedication and bravery that are present in the UAE’s sons, while praying Allah Almighty to grant them and their comrades honour and victory and preserve their safety for their families and nation.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, in the presence of Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, presented the "Bravery Medal" to Major Abdullah Salem Rashid Al Yamahi, Captain Ahmed Mohammed Saeed Al Baloushi, Candidate Hassan Rashid Saeed Hamdoun Al Naqbi, Warrant Officer 1 Ali Faraj Abdullah Jaber, Warrant Officer Ahmed Ismail Saeed Al Matroushi, Sergeant-Major Khaled Obaid Mohammed Al Tunaiji and Sergeant Obaid Khamis Khalfan Al Zahmi.

In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO), and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance.