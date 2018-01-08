Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Morocco's note

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received the message during his meeting with Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, and Morocco's Minister of Economy & Finance, Mohamed Boussaid, at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain.

Bourita conveyed the regards of the King of Morocco to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, while wishing more development and welfare to the Emirati people.

In return, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed asked Bourita to reciprocate the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed to His Majesty Mohammed VI, wishing further development and progress for the fraternal people of Morocco.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and the two ministers discussed the strong fraternal ties between the two countries and ways to develop them in the best interest of the two sides.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi emphasised that the strong brotherly relations between the UAE and Morocco stemmed from the keenness of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa and His Majesty Mohammed VI to support ties and strengthen them in all domains.

During the meeting, they also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care & Special Needs (ZHO) and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance.