Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Humaid Abdullah bin Hamel Al Qubaisi

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Ain, Sheikh Mohamed expressed his heartfelt condolences and solace to the family of the deceased. He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant his family patience and solace.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, also offered their condolences along with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.