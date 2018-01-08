Hamdan bin Mohammed unveils 5-Star plaque at DEWA

The vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is focused on making happiness a way of life in the UAE and establishing it as the government’s highest priority, he added.

He made his remarks as he unveiled a 5-Star plaque at the head office of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, which is among the second set of Dubai Government Customer Happiness Centres to be rated under the Star Rating programme. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of Dubai, Abdulla Al Basti. The Managing Director and CEO of DEWA, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, welcomed Sheikh Hamdan at the authority's head office.

"Dubai has what it takes to offer the best government services in the world. We don’t accept anything less than that, and we have to be ready to do whatever it takes. Dubai Government has already established new global benchmarks for customer services and we are committed to doubling our efforts to further raise our levels of excellence," said Sheikh Hamdan.

"I urge all entities to draw inspiration from the centres that have achieved the 5-Star rating. Through teamwork and by sharing our best practices, we can reach greater heights," Sheikh Hamdan continued.

He praised the performance of DEWA’s employees, who were instrumental in the achievement of the 5-Star rating.

The Star Rating programme for Dubai Government’s Customer Happiness Centres was launched following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Emirates Programme for Excellence in Government Services and the Dubai Executive Council’s Secretariat General represented by the Dubai Model Centre. The programme reflects the efforts of the two organisations to work together to implement the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.