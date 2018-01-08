ERC provides food aid to residents of Gfalawamer, Yemen

The aid is part of the UAE’s efforts to continue its charity and humanitarian support and promote stability and security, to ease the suffering of residents in Yemen.

Abdul Aziz Al Jaberi, Head of the ERC Team, said that the aid distribution coincides with the start of the Year of Zayed and aims to alleviate the suffering of local citizens in the services and humanitarian areas while filling the food shortage caused by recent developments.

Sheikh Saleh Salem Al Ameri, Member of Parliament, commended the ERC’s efforts and its support for the residents of the Hadhramaut Desert, which has reduced their suffering caused by the challenging conditions that have negatively affected their lives, due to the country’s situation.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness at the arrival of the food aid convoy and stressed that the aid would help ease their suffering caused by the harsh conditions they are experiencing while highlighting the deteriorating economic situation and their lack of sources of income.