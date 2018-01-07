Ajman Police captures three suspects accused of killing two men

Colonel Abdullah Saif Al Matroushi, Director-General of Police Operations, stated that a report was received by the Central Operations Room of the Ajman Police about a fight involving weapons on Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street. The police sent patrols and the criminal investigation unit, where they found the body of 22-year old "J.Y.H.," who was run over by a car as he was trying to escape from the fight, as well as the body of 26-year old "S.K.R.," who died after being attacked with a sharp weapon.

Al Matroushi added that a national ambulance transported "S. K. R.," a 30-year old Comoros national, to Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman, after he was seriously injured in the fight.

By taking the necessary legal procedures and co-ordinating with the General Command of the Umm Al Quwain Police, the Ajman Police arrested three suspects accused of murder, who include 18-year old "A. H.", who sustained a minor injury and was transported to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Umm Al Qaiwain, as well as 26-year old "Y. M. K." and 30-year old "M. H. M." The suspects had prior arrest records and both admitted to committing the murder. Also, police found the weapon used in the crime. The legal investigation is continuing.