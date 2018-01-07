Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri at his residence

Al Ameri welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Sheikh Tahnoun and thanked them for the visit.

They exchanged cordial talks, which reflect the strong bonds between the wise leadership and the Emiratis, and their keenness on communicating and meeting with them. This has been the approach since the era of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. They also wished good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and permanent progress and security for the homeland.

Sheikh Dhiyab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Crown Prince's Court of Abu Dhabi, accompanied the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

Al Ameri hosted a banquet in honour of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Tahnoun.