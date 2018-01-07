Abdullah bin Zayed receives Moroccan counterpart

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Morocco's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Nasser Bourita, at the ministry.

During a meeting, they discussed the fraternal relations and existing co-operation between the two countries. They also reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the UAE and Morocco, as well as how they would expand relations in the best interest of the two fraternal countries and its people.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strong UAE-Moroccan ties and the desire of the two countries' leaders to enhance them in various domains.

Bourita hailed the UAE's pioneering stature regionally and internationally, while stressing his country's desire to continue developing co-operation with the UAE in various fields.