‘Naturalisation and Residency’ distributes ‘Your Country is Your Responsibly’ souvenirs to 2018 newborns

The Symbolic souvenir, entitled Eyal Zayed or 'Zayed's Sons' include a message about the noble values promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to the country’s citizens.

The souvenir reflects the patriotism of the UAE nationals and is provided to children after their passports are issued.

Brigadier Saeed Rakan Al Rashidi, Director-General of Naturalisation, said that the souvenir, as per the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, carries important messages about the traditional and noble values promoted by the late Sheikh Zayed, serving as a beacon and path for future generations.

He added that the souvenir consists of a box containing a message from Sheikh Mohamed to children, born both inside and outside the country, for 2018, as well as a medal with the picture of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed.

Al Rashidi pointed out that the souvenir is given personally to the person authorised to receive the child’s passport in any administration branches that provide passport delivery services.

After receiving the souvenir, Anas Al Mansouri, father of one of the children, said that his happiness has been doubled due to the birth of his child, and after receiving the souvenir from His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, which reflects the cohesion between the UAE’s leadership and people.

He added that the souvenir reflects the desire of the wise leadership to be always accessible to the people, which reflects their mutual love, cohesion and solidarity.

Humaid Al Suwaidi, father of a daughter, Salama, expressed his happiness at the gesture, which carries patriotic meaning and the noble values of the ancestors, while adding that the people and their sons and daughters will follow in their footsteps.