Mohammed bin Rashid is an inspirational leader and a unique international figure: RAK CP

"He believes in adopting innovation and excellence, generating new ideas, offering his attention to building leaders, especially future leaders in government departments, and making the UAE a role model in management in all domains at the global level," Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud continued.

The Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid has a sharp vision, as seen through a number of initiatives and ideas that reflect an ideal model of building and development. He noted that this vision has kept pace with reality, explored the future and focused on the basis of success and continuous excellence in work.