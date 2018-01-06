Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Saif Al Mazrouei winner of Endurance Cup

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid attended many stages of the race, organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club in co-operation with the Emirates Equestrian Federation under the supervision of Federation Equestre Internationale, FEI.

Also attending the race were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai International Marine Club, Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, President of Bahrain Olympic Committee; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa, Vice-President of the FEI; Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai Protocol and Hospitality Department, and Saeed Humaid Al Tayer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Meydan Group.

Rider Saif Al Mazrouei finished the race first (06:32:20). He was closely followed by Abdullah Ghanem Al Marri (06:32:21), who came in second. In third place was Saeed Mohammed Al Muhairi (06:32:45).

Over 1,200 male and female riders from 32 countries participated in the race, which has become a key event on the world endurance calendar.