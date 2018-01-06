FNC to participate in 11th GCC Legislative Councils’ meeting in Kuwait

The delegation will include FNC members Salem Ubaid Al Shamsi, Mohammed bin Kardous Al Ameri, Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi and Khalifa Suhail Al Mazrouie as well as FNC Secretary-General, Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri.

The participants will discuss the issues on the agenda of the meeting and learn about the annual report of the 10th GCC Legislative Councils’ meeting in 2017. They will also be briefed about the details of the march of the Common GCC Work 2017. They will also tackle a number of issues related to the GCC.