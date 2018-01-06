Mohamed bin Zayed has enhanced spirit of citizenship and belonging: RAK Ruler

He added that His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed has enhanced the spirit of citizenship and belonging, and encouraged the citizens of the UAE to work and give.

These remarks were made by Sheikh Saud in his speech on the occasion of the "Thank You, Mohamed bin Zayed" initiative, launched by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, for Emiratis and expatriate residents to express their love, gratitude and loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed.

Sheikh Saud said, "Never surrender to the impossible, that is one of the most important characteristics of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed. He dedicated his life for the sake of our beloved country. He has a far-sighted vision of leadership and his achievements have become a milestone in the lives of the UAE’s people. He is the one who believes in building human resources and he encourages the UAE’s youth to take responsibility for the country. He also believes in science and education. He stimulated creativity and innovation to promote the nation.

"His Highness gave much attention to Emiratis, this is obvious in his visits to the citizens nationwide and in his communication with them. He opened his "majlis" for Emiratis on a weekly basis. He has built the armed forces and instilled the culture of self-sacrifices for the sake of the homeland.

"His Highness believed in adopting the development approach and exploring the future as he has a renewable thinking and he plans for the future in order to position the UAE among the developed countries globally.

"He is working hard to make the UAE an oasis of security and he was granted the gift from Allah to achieve this for his country. Today, we are harvesting the fruit of his efforts, as he follows the steps of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Thank You, brother His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed. History will remember your achievements and you will be a guide for all Emiratis," he said in conclusion.